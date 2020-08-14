Mexicans to Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine for Free, AMLO Vows

President Lopez Obrador said the poor will be served with the same urgency as other citizens.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) Thursday announced that the COVID-19 vaccine, which was created by Oxford University and developed by AstraZeneca, will be distributed free of charge to all inhabitants of the country.

He stressed that the Constitution, which establishes the right to health care, must be respected. As a result, Mexico will not select who will receive the vaccine.

"All the citizens will have access to the vaccine, and there should be no concern for poor people as they will be vaccinated with the same urgency. They will not be the last people to receive it,” AMLO said.

His administration will assign a little less than US $ 1.1 billion to the vaccination program. That amount will be used to cover the costs of production and distribution of the vaccine.

In Mexico, school was cancelled because of the pandemic.



This teacher turned her pickup truck into a portable classroom.



She drives two hours a day to teach children with autism who don't have books or access to the internet.

pic.twitter.com/hscu8zI85Z — Akki (@akkitwts) August 6, 2020

The Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard explained that AstraZeneca will present the results of the vaccine's third phase in November. Afterward, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS) has to approve the start of its production.

Argentina will also take part in this agreement. Both nations will produce between 150 million and 250 million doses and distribute them in Latin America and the Caribbean.

AstraZeneca Director Sylvia Varela highlighted that Mexico will have the predominant voice in terms of vaccine distribution.