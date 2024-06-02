Mexicans Residing Abroad Began to Vote

Over 98 million Mexicans are called to elect president, 500 legislators, 128 senators, nine governors, and 20,000 subnational authorities.

On Sunday, Mexicans living abroad began to go to the polls to elect who will replace President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that the voting stations installed in Madrid (Spain) and Paris (France) will remain open serving citizens from 08:00 to 18:00 local time.

Mexican authorities have set up 23 voting precincts abroad, 20 of which are in the United States and one in Canada.

Mexican citizens residing abroad may also participate in the general elections through electronic voting and postal voting.

The candidates competing for the Mexican presidency are Claudia Sheinbaum (Keep Making History), Xochitl Galvez (Strength and Heart for Mexico) and Jorge Alvarez (Citizen Movement).