Mexicans Protest the Murder of Journalist in Tamaulipas

Twelve journalists have been murdered so far this year.

On Thursday, citizens took to the streets of Victoria City, in the state of Tamaulipas, to demand justice for journalist Antonio de la Cruz, who was shot to death on Wednesday.

They walked through several streets of the Tamaulipas capital with banners and shouting slogans such as "I am a journalist", "The truth is not killed", "Not one more", and "Justice for Toño."

One of the protests took place in the local Congress where colleagues of the communicator demanded justice. Meanwhile, in downtown Victoria City, over 100 journalists met and began a march towards the Government Palace.

They were attended by the Secretary of the State Government Gerardo Peña, who received a letter in which the journalists demanded clarification of the crime and protection for De la Cruz family.

Protests were also held in the southern part of Tamaulipas. The journalists from this region walked from the Plaza de Armas to Colon Street where they closed the avenue for a moment.

De la Cruz was a reporter in Tamaulipas, a state bordering Texas known for the high presence of organized crime groups. Mexico's Undersecretary of Security Ricardo Mejia assured that authorities are looking for two suspects. Twelve Mexican journalists have been murdered so far this year.

Reporters Without Borders (RSP) denounced an "unprecedented" violence against the press in Mexico, which remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world to practice journalism.