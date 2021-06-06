Mexicans Elect Subnational Lawmakers and Authorities

The AMLO administration has taken all health and security measures to guarantee a safe electoral environment.

Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) President Lorenzo Cordova on Sunday opened the election day to choose over 21,000 public officials, among them 500 congressmen and 15 governors.

During the opening speech, Cordova called for putting aside political intolerance and encouraged Mexicans to make their right to vote worth.

"In a democracy, the only legitimate government is the one that comes from the people. Let us find inspiration in Hidalgo, Morelos, Juarez, Madero and Zapata's example of justice and love for the country," stressed Mexicos's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

His administration has taken all health and security measures to guarantee a safe electoral environment for over 93.5 million citizens.

Sunday, June 6, #Mexico will hold elections for almost 21,000 thousand elected officials at the federal and local levels. With approximately 94 million voters registered, these elections will be the largest in Mexico History. Please follow #eleccionesmexico ���� pic.twitter.com/C3CByCsVoD — IRI Latinoamerica & el Caribe (@IRI_es) June 4, 2021

According to the Etellekt consultancy, over 782 aggressions against candidates have been registered since September 2020.

Local outlet La Razon published a study assuring that 167 Mexican politicians have been killed since the current campaign began.

Before starting election Day, the magistrates of the Electoral Court of the Federation's Judiciary (TEPJF) honored the murdered candidates and the victims of COVID-19 with a minute of silence.