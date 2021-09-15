Mexicans Denounce the Disappearance of Ten Yaquis

In July, a group of unidentified gunmen detained the Yaquis and forced them onto trucks.

On Tuesday, dozens of Indigenous people demanded Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) greater diligence in the case of ten members of the Yaqui people, who disappeared in the state of Sonora two months ago.

The Loma de Bacum community members, who walked towards the Public Prosecutor's Office shouting "Yaquis united, No more missing people!", denounced that there has been no progress in the investigations.

The demonstrators were made up of mothers, wives, children, and friends of the disappeared. The march was also replicated at the University of Sonora in Hermosillo City.

Carrying banners with the photographs of the missing people, citizens chanted protest songs to demand the return of Benjamin Portela, Juan Galaviz, Leocadio Galaviz, Heladio Molina, Fabian Sombra, Martin Hurtado, Fabian Valencia, Artemio Arballo, Gustavo Acosta, and Braulio Perez.

