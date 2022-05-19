Mexicans Demand Justice For 14-Year-Old Missing Girl

"It has been 13 years of seeking justice for Esmeralda without success. We demand that the investigations into the case continue," the victim's father, Jose Castillo, stated.

On Thursday, relatives and friends of the Mexican girl Esmeralda Castillo, who was reported missing in 2009, demonstrated in downtown Juarez city to demand justice for her.

"It has been 13 years of seeking justice without success. We demand that the investigations into the case continue," the victim's father, Jose Castillo, stated and regretted that Juarez city ranks second in the list of areas with the highest femicides rates in Mexico.

Some protesters wore pink clothes to remember Esmeralda, who was 14 when she disappeared, while others hung banners displaying images of the girl.

"We want to know something about Esmeralda because it is exhausting to live without knowing what happened to her," her mother, Martha Rincon, said and asked the authorities to commit to women to eradicate gender violence.

#Mexico The State of Guerrero decriminalized abortion today! The medical practice will be allowed in the first 12 weeks of a pregnancy. Guerrero becomes the 8th entity in Mexico to legalize abortion! “Get your rosaries off my ovaries.”������❤️ pic.twitter.com/EhdM7ldt0K — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) May 17, 2022

According to data from United Nations Women, family violence increased by almost 20 percent from 2020 to 2021 in Mexico, where ten women are killed on average per day.

Since 1964, Mexico has also reported over 100,000 people missing, most of which disappeared amid the 2006-started war against armed groups dedicated to drug trafficking activities.

"In January, prosecutors asked Martha and Jose to admit that Esmeralda was already dead. They refuse to stop looking for her, and we will not allow that this crime go unpunished," stated Julieta Castillo, a relative of Esmeralda.