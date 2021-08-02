    • Live
Mexicans Approve Trial of Former Neoliberal Presidents

    Citizen participates in the referendum on trials of ex-presidents, Guadalajara, Mexico, August 1, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 2 August 2021 (3 hours 25 minutes ago)
"A new stage against impunity in our country begins... The people's clamor for justice greatly surpassed the ‘No’ option," Morena party president said.

In the referendum held on Sunday, Mexicans voted in favor of the judicial investigation of the actions carried out by former presidents Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994), Ernesto Zedillo (1994-2000), Vicente Fox (2000-2006), Felipe Calderon (2006-2012), and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

In an unprecedented exercise of direct democracy in this Latin American country, citizens responded affirmatively to the following question:

"Do you agree or disagree that, under the laws and the constitution, the pertinent actions be carried out to undertake a process of clarification of the political decisions made in the past years by the political actors, which is aimed at guaranteeing justice and the rights of the potential victims?"

After counting the vote in 97.5 percent of the polling stations, the National Electoral Institute (INE) reported that the 'Yes' option was supported by 97.7 percent of the voters, or 6.4 million citizens. Against the prosecution of the former presidents were 1.5 percent of the voters.

This popular consultation was promoted by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) and his National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party. Once the results were known, progressive social and political organizations highlighted the importance of the 'Yes' victory as a first step towards the creation of a Truth Commission.

"Today is one more achievement of the people of Mexico. For us it is a historic day and a success," Morena president Mario Delgado said. "A new stage against impunity in our country begins... The people's clamor for justice greatly surpassed the ‘No’ option."

Some 93.6 million citizens were summoned to the electoral process. For the results of the referendum to be immediately binding, however, over 40 percent of the registered citizens or 37.4 million Mexicans needed to vote in favor.

