Mexican Students Who Protested Online Exams Released

On Wednesday, a judge in the Mexican State of Chiapas ordered the release of 19 people who were part of the protests staged by students from the Mactumactza teacher training college last month.

On May 18, hundreds of students took to the streets in Chiapas to demand on-site entrance exams since a large number of them do not have Internet access. As a result of the riots, 95 people were arrested.

The students were accused of robbery with violence, damages, rioting, attacks against the community's peace, property, integrity, and gang activity.

On 24 May, 74 female students were released after the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) made an attention call over arbitrary detentions and human rights violations.

The recent release of the remaining imprisoned students came after two weeks of demonstrations by their classmates, teachers, and other students' organization in the country.

All the released protesters were set free under oath to present themselves before police authorities periodically and abstain from participating in demonstrations.

Students condemned that the online entrance exam presented irregularities last year when only 20 percent of Mactumactza's applicants gained access.