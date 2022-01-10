Mexican President Lopez Obrador Has Tested Positive for COVID

On Monday, the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said that he tested positive for covid-19 after a test he applied after suffering mild symptoms and hoarseness in his throat.

"I inform you that I am infected with covid-19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain in isolation and will only do office work and communicate virtually until I get over it," wrote the head of state on his Twitter account.

This is the second time the new SARS CoV-2 coronavirus has infected the 68-year-old president after he was infected on January 25, 2021.

In another message, the ruler announced that the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, would represent him in press conferences and other events.

In the Mexican Government, there is no vice-president position, and the one in charge of internal policy is the one designated in the line of succession.

"Cheer up, with the affection of always!" wrote López Obrador.

The federal chief executive announced in the conference he offered every working day that he was suffering from flu-like symptoms.

"I woke up hoarse; I'm going to take the test later," he responded to a question about his state of health.

Two officials of the Executive Cabinet have tested positive in recent days: the Federal Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and the head of the Environment, María Luis Albores, reported on Monday that she tested positive.

López Obrador ruled out taking a test after Clouthier reported the infection on Friday of last week.

On that occasion, the president said, "the truth is that I am very well, I am fine, and I have no symptoms; that is when one has symptoms is when you have to get tested."

The most recent official report of contagions details 11,599 new cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday night, which brings the total number of infected people to more than 4.12 million.

The deaths of 31 people over the weekend brought to 300,334 the number of people who have died from the disease since the country's coronavirus pandemic began in late February 2020.