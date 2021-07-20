Mexican President AMLO Reacts to Pegasus Spying Scandal

His position came after it became known this week that the previous government spied on him and his family.

The spying scandal on the close circle of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as journalists and politicians, by a government client of the Israeli espionage company NSO Group, reported the day before by a British newspaper, led the Mexican president to condemn it and dissociate himself from it.

According to López Obrador, in Mexico this no longer happens while he showed the information where the scandal promoted by the previous government, Enrique Peña Nieto, is reported.

The president said that since he was director of the National Indigenist Institute (INI), 43 years ago, he has been the object of espionage, since the time of the secret police of Miguel Nazar Haro.

To support his position, he released a memorandum signed by Nazar where it is falsely stated that the now-president was a member of the Communist Party at the time. López Obrador has denied being a member of that party.

The clarification came in the wake of the revelation of a leak of more than 50,000 phone numbers that were targeted for possible spying on NSO Group government clients around the world.

They spied on the opposition. They spied on judges, journalists, and even teachers. They spied on their wives and children, their doctors -- and priests. It is unbelievable how deep this story goes. https://t.co/Grb8xK0GIu — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) July 19, 2021

In 2017, Citizen Lab, a group of researchers at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs, revealed that civilians in Mexico had been targeted by Pegasus software that NSO Group only sells to governments.

At least 50 people close to López Obrador, including his wife, children and siblings, were eventually followed between 2016 and 2017, before the election in which he emerged as the winner, British media reported.

This Tuesday, López Obrador in his morning press conference, reiterated on more than one occasion, "what we have no doubt about, is that no one is spied on anymore. How, when we become President, are we going to do the same? We are not the same, that is why our adversaries failed."