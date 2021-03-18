Mexican Painter and Sculptor Vicente Rojo Dies at 89

The artist, who is one of the most important artists of abstractionism, received the Mexico's National Prize for Sciences and Arts in 1991.

Spanish-born Mexican painter and sculptor Vicente Rojo Thursday died at 89 due to a heart attack in Mexico City.

During a morning conference, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) confirmed the painter's death.

"The government sends condolences to family and friends of Roja, who was a very Mexican man although he was born in Barcelona in 1932," AMLO said.

On Monday, Mexico's Cultural Promotion Direction paid tribute to Rojo for his lifetime artistic work.

El presidente @lopezobrador_ expresó sus condolencias a la familia del artista Vicente Rojo, por su fallecimiento @Notimex pic.twitter.com/bdOJ1z3KVG — Miguel de Alba (@migueldealba) March 18, 2021

The meme reads, "President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) expressed his condolences to Vicente Rojo's family."

"I have had a vocation to create since I was four years old. I liked to think of myself as a child playing with colors," Rojo said in a recent interview.

Rojo began studying painting and typography shortly after going into exile in Mexico in 1949.

In 1991, he received the National Prize for Sciences and Arts. Three years later, Spain awarded him the Medal of Merit in Fine Arts.

Experts say that Rojo is one of the most important artists of abstractionism. 'Volcanoes' is one of his best-known sculptural series.