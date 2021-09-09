Mexican Officers Detain 648 Migrants in Nuevo Leon

They were detected by immigration and police agents during the last week. Among those arrested are 167 women and 67 minors who were traveling alone.

On Wednesday, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported on the detention of 648 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, Cuba and Ecuador.

They were detected by immigration and police agents during the last week in homes and buses in the state of Nuevo Leon. Among those arrested are 167 women and 67 minors who were traveling alone.

"In some cases, migrants were located through anonymous notices warning of irregular situations," the INM said.

One of those anonymous complaints, for example, happened on Saturday in the Juarez municipality where the State Police detained 139 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. Among them were 16 unaccompanied minors.

Continúan los operativos de la @GN_MEXICO_ y el @INAMI_mx para frenar el avance de los migrantes en Chiapas.



�� Video: @albertopradilla. pic.twitter.com/2Eluihem5s — Animal Político (@Pajaropolitico) September 2, 2021

The detention of the migrants occurs after four caravans originating in Central America entered Mexican territory last week. Although these caravans managed to travel a few dozen kilometers through the state of Chiapas, they were dissolved by Mexican officers through excessive use of force, as denounced by human rights defenders.

Despite the fact that the surveillance of the southern border of Mexico increased since 2018, thousands of Central American migrants have managed to enter this country seeking to reach the border with the United States.

The Latin American asylum seekers usually transit through the southern states of Mexico, such as Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz and Oaxaca. If they are not stopped on that journey, they continue north through the states of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas.