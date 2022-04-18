Mexican Lawmakers Reject Constitutional Energy Reform

"This refusal aims to protect the interests of transnational corporations," the National Labor Party pointed out, adding that electricity has to become a public service for Mexicans.

On Sunday, Mexican lawmakers did not pass a constitutional reform to the electricity sector that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) issued to guarantee that Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) generates at least 54 percent of national electricity.

Although the reform proposal obtained 52 more votes in favor than against, it did not reach the support of the two-thirds of the lawmakers required to be approved because only 275 out of 498 legislators supported it.

Before the voting, the Mexican opposition declared itself totally against the initiative, and some far-right lawmakers even stayed overnight in the Lower House building to prevent pro-government demonstrators from “blocking” their access to it.

National Labor Party (PT) Vice Coordinator Gerardo Fernandez condemned this attitude, arguing that the reform proposal respected 9 out of 12 points proposed by the opposition in its counter-proposal.

"The opposition's refusal aims to protect the interests of transnational corporations," Fernandez pointed out, adding that electricity has to stop being a commodity and become a public service for Mexicans. The reform proposal also sought to confer the State an exclusive power over lithium exploitation. Before the voting, AMLO sent a reform proposal to the national mining law to Congress, where pro-government legislators are a majority, to guarantee that the changes on the lithium exploitation rights be approved even if lawmakers rejected it. "Whatever happens, we are already shielded against any treason attempt," AMLO tweeted, stressing that senators will discuss the reform proposal to the mining law on Monday.