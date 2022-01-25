Mexican Journalists Protest Against Murder of 3 Colleagues

"Journalists who end up murdered often fight against corrupt politicians who are linked to criminals," activist Alejandro Melendez lamented.

On Tuesday, hundreds of citizens took to the streets in 35 Mexican cities to condemn the murder of Lourdes Maldonado, Margarito Martinez, and Jose Gamboa, three journalists who used to report on corruption, gangs, and violence.

"These rallies are an urgent call to institutions and society to turn their eyes to these murders, most of which go unpunished," said photojournalist and protest organizer Felix Marquez.

Dressed in black and carrying candles and photographs of murdered journalists, protesters urged the Police to strengthen protection mechanisms for threatened professionals and prosecutors to expedite investigations into these assassinations.

"Journalists who end up murdered often fight against corrupt politicians who are linked to criminals," activist Alejandro Melendez lamented, recalling that criminal structures will not disappear as long as the State does not support crime reporters.

Natives “attempting” to register to vote in New Mexico in 1948. Some tribes were prohibited from voting until 1962 — we weren’t even considered “citizens” of our own land — until 1924. #VotingRightsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/xFbIQP1voI — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) January 19, 2022

"Widespread fear generates an almost total silence regarding organized crime. In the state of Tamaulipas, for example, the media only reports on culture. Despite the high rates of violence in this territory, there are no news about shootings or dead bodies," he explained.

Protesters will request a hearing with Human Rights Under Secretary Alejandro Encinas to discuss possible policies that not only protect the lives of journalists in their professional practice but eliminate structural violence towards them.

"We expect something different from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). What is happening to us is terrible: we are being denied the right to life and access to information," Melendez stated.

