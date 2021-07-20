Mexican Journalist Shot Dead in Morelia City

Since 2000, 140 journalists have been killed in Mexico for their reporting duties.

On July 20, Mexican journalist Abraham Mendoza was shot dead as he walked out of a gym in Morelia city, in Michoacan State. He was a presenter on EXA Morelia radio station and collaborated with the Artists Rights Foundation.

A group of armed men opened fire on him in the facility parking lot and drove away through Madero Poniente Avenue. In the attack, an ice-paddle salesman was also hurt.

Michoacan State Prosecutor’s Office already arrested three suspects on the La Huerta road, less than three kilometers from the crime scene. The detainees, who held firearms, are currently at the Intentional Homicide Specialized Investigation Unit.

Government’s General Coordinator for Social Communication Jesus Ramirez assured that Mendoza’s murder will not go unpunished and sent condolences to his family and friends.

Journalists Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera and Enrique Garcia were killed in Mexico in separate incidents, raising the toll this year to three of reporters murdered there #journalists #mediafreedom #Mexico pic.twitter.com/cJFBotdQYe — BlueprintGreece (@BlueprintGreece) June 18, 2021