Mexican Journalist Shot Dead in Morelia City

Since 2000, 140 journalists have been killed in Mexico for their reporting duties.
On July 20, Mexican journalist Abraham Mendoza was shot dead as he walked out of a gym in Morelia city, in Michoacan State. He was a presenter on EXA Morelia radio station and collaborated with the Artists Rights Foundation.
A group of armed men opened fire on him in the facility parking lot and drove away through Madero Poniente Avenue. In the attack, an ice-paddle salesman was also hurt.
Michoacan State Prosecutor’s Office already arrested three suspects on the La Huerta road, less than three kilometers from the crime scene. The detainees, who held firearms, are currently at the Intentional Homicide Specialized Investigation Unit.
Government’s General Coordinator for Social Communication Jesus Ramirez assured that Mendoza’s murder will not go unpunished and sent condolences to his family and friends.
So far this year, Mendoza is the fifth journalist to be killed and the latest victim of violence in Michoacan State, where organized crime has left 140 people dead from January to May 2021 alone.
The Article 19 NGO has documented 140 assassinations of journalists in this Latin American country since 2000. Forty-seven of these murders were recorded during the Enrique Peña Nieto administration (2012-2018) and 20 of them in the current term of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).