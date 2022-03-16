Mexican Journalist Linares Shot Dead In Zitacuaro City

The Attorney General’s Office (FGE) regretted the murder and acknowledged that it started the respective investigations to clarify the facts and apprehend the culprits.

On Tuesday, Mexican journalist Armando Linares, director of the digital outlet Monitor Michoacan, was shot dead at his home in the Zitacuaro city in Michoacan state.

"The murder of Linares shows the absence of actions to protect and guarantee the non-repetition of crimes against the press," the pro-press-freedom organization Article 19 stated, recalling that six journalists have been killed in Mexico for the exercise of their work so far this year.

In January, Linares condemned that he was threatened through a false Facebook profile for having denounced crimes that involved corrupt politicians. Although he warned local authorities about such events, he was not guaranteed special protection measures.



"We hold the Zitacuaro city authorities directly responsible for any possible attack against me or any member of our staff," Linares said shortly before the outlet Monitor Michoacan’s collaborator Roberto Toledo was murdered on Jan. 31.

The Article 19 organization urged the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE) to address the case urgently and the Mechanism for the Protection of Journalists to coordinate with authorities effective protection measures for the colleagues of Linares and Toledo and their families.

"Any attack on press freedom threatens democracy. Therefore, we reiterate our willingness to collaborate with investigations that help clarify and punish those acts,” the Michoacan State General Government Secretariat stated.

