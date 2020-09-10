Mexican Journalist Found Beheaded in the State of Veracruz

Reporters Without Borders demanded that the authorities thoroughly investigate this case.

El Mundo newspaper’s journalist Julio Valdivia was found decapitated on Wednesday on the side of train tracks in the Tezonapa municipality in the state of Veracruz.

The municipal police found the body arranged to give the impression that it had been an accident, which was discarded by the authorities of the Regional Attorney General's Office.

On Tuesday, Valdivia took to the field to report on an armed confrontation between criminal gangs and police officers in the Cosolapa Municipality.

The State Commission for the Attention and Protection of Journalists (CEAPP) informed that the journalist was not receiving special protection measures because he had not received threats against his life.

In Mexico, where 90% of attacks on journalists go unsolved, Juan Carlos Moreno was given a 50-year prison sentence for ordering the killing of journalist Miroslava Breach, who covered drugs, violence and corruption #Mexico #journalists #mediafreedom pic.twitter.com/12ogNuqTxi — BlueprintGreece (@BlueprintGreece) August 24, 2020

The international NGO "Reporters Without Borders" demanded the Mexican authorities carry out a thorough investigation of this case.

The acts of violence and aggression against journalists are on the rise in Mexico. Since 2000, at least 162 homicides of journalists have been registered and 22 reporters have disappeared.

The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) called on federal and state authorities to increase their efforts to eradicate the impunity that prevails in these cases.