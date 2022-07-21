Mexican Jesuits Demand Justice for the Murder of Two Priests

"If impunity prevails as it has up to now, it will not be possible to move towards reconciliation and peace," the Society of Jesus stated.

On Wednesday, the Society of Jesus in Mexico published a statement demanding justice for priests Javier Campos and Joaquin Mora, who were murdered on June 20 in Cerocahui, Chihuahua.

"It is a priority to guarantee the rights of the Raramuri communities and reverse the structural causes of violence in the Sierra."

"Given the absence of a state in the region, it is essential that the federal forces remain provisionally present, maintaining the appropriate protocols to interact with indigenous cultures and ensuring unrestricted respect for human rights," it added.

12 journalists have been murdered in Mexico in 2022. In the state of Tamaulipas, Antonio de la Cruz was murdered for his work at @ExpresoPress, where he covered corruption at the local & state level. De la Cruz also wrote about on environment issues & rural communities. �������� pic.twitter.com/43SUb164JG — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) June 30, 2022

Last month, the Jesuit priests Campos and Mora were assassinated inside the church of the San Francisco Javier parish. They tried to defend the tourist guide Pedro Palma, who was being chased by an armed person and was seeking refuge in the temple.

Despite the pleas of another priest who survived the events, the gunman and his accomplices loaded the three bodies into a van and took them away.

In the early hours of June 21, the Society of Jesus reported on the murders after making sure that other priests were not in danger because it was feared that the criminals would carry out some reprisal against the population.