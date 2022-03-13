Mexican Governors Condemn European Parliament Resolution

The 18 Morenista state leaders considered the European Parliament's statement - which calls for a halt to violence against journalists in Mexico - as "interventionist" and "uninformed".

Mexican governors belonging to the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party issued a statement on Saturday to express their solidarity with the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and condemn a European Parliament resolution.

The EU parliament expressed concern over "the systematic and tough critiques used by the highest authorities of the Mexican Government against journalists."

In response, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the European Parliament's resolution "slanderous", with "completely false" accusations, and claimed that the body has a colonialist mentality.

In their message, published on social networks, the Mexican authorities said that the Latin American country is experiencing the greatest period of freedom of expression in its history and denounced that the European Parliament is trying to intervene in the nation's energy policy.

Comunicado del gobierno de la República al Parlamento Europeo.https://t.co/VNfogiVCX9 pic.twitter.com/IylpebkJGx — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) March 11, 2022

"The governors of the Fourth Transformation condemn the European Parliament's resolution issued on 10 March on the situation in our country, considering it interventionist and uninformed, which severely damages our national dignity," they said.

"We regret that the defence of freedom of the press is being used to cover up the interest in undermining the electricity reform being debated in our country," they said.

"We have fought all our lives for freedoms, including freedom of expression, freedom of demonstration and freedom of the press. We can affirm that we are living in the era of the greatest freedom of expression in the history of Mexico, so we consider unacceptable the attempt to intervene in the energy policy of our country under the pretext of human rights and freedoms," they said.