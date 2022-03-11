Mexican Government Takes a Stand on Accusations by MEPs

The Government of Mexico responded this Friday to accusations by members of the European Parliament (MEPs) regarding the murders of journalists and human rights defenders in the country.

In the text issued by the Presidency of Mexico, the Government rejects the interference attempts of the European Parliament, regretting that MEPs join the campaign of opponents to stop the Fourth Transformation.

The Mexican Government argued in favor of respect for the right to sovereignty and self-determination of peoples. Mexico warned that the deputies join the reactionary strategy of the corrupt group that opposes the Fourth Transformation.

The Government stressed that this is a change promoted by millions of Mexicans to confront the inequality and violence inherited by the neoliberal economic policy imposed on the country for 36 years.

The administration also highlighted that Mexico defends democracy and freedom of expression, stating that murders of reporters and human rights defenders are not crimes of the State and that they are investigated strictly under the principle of justice and not impunity.

AMLO acusa al Parlamento Europeo de tener una mentalidad colonialista

El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, acusó al Parlamento Europeo de tener una “mentalidad colonialista” y “conservadora” por la resolución que avalaron los eurodiputados para exigir seguridad.. pic.twitter.com/fqHwW2ELz3 — DIARIO AMANECER (@AMANECERDIARIO) March 11, 2022

AMLO accuses the European Parliament of having a colonialist mentality. The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, accused the European Parliament of having a colonialist and conservative mentality because of MEPs' resolution to demand security.

At the same time, the document stresses that human rights are now fully respected in the country. Freedom of expression and the work of journalists are respected. It also points out that the State does not violate human rights, as it did in previous governments.

Furthermore, it clarifies that the chaotic situation described in the MEPs' pamphlet is not accurate and that the current administration was supported by 66 percent of the votes cast. In this connection, the Mexican Government urged the European authorities to become better informed regarding the current situation in the country.

The European Union Parliament on Thursday demanded guarantees from the Latin American country to protect journalists and human rights defenders, following the murders of seven reporters this year.