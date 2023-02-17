Mexican Environmental Activist Perez Is Found Dead In Hidalgo

This journalist was investigating the impacts of some works in the Mezquital Valley region.

On Thursday, Mexican environmental activist Abisai Perez was found dead in Hidalgo state on Feb. 14, two days after being reported missing.

"With deep pain, we communicate the death of our student and a committed human rights defender," the the Mexico City Autonomous University (UACM) stated and called on Hidalgo state authorities to clarify the reasons for his death as soon as possible.

Perez collaborated in the Environmental Justice Atlas and the Identification and Documentation of Socio-environmental Conflicts program, both of which the UACM developed. He also reported human rights violations on his YouTube channel “El Perromero.”

He was last seen on Feb. 12 in the Tula municipality, where he investigated the socio-environmental impact of some works in the Mezquital Valley region, including the East Emitting Tunnel (TEO), which contaminates the Tula river.

Besides regretting Perez’s death, "The Article 19" NGO demanded full reparation for his relatives and the application of protection mechanisms for human rights defenders. "We urgently need to prevent journalists and activists from continuing to disappear and being killed," it said, recalling that 157 reporters have been killed in Mexico since 2000. According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF), in 2022, Mexico became the most dangerous country for the press since over 20 percent of that year’s world murders of journalists occurred in it. "Most diseased Mexican reporters worked for local media and wrote about corruption and violence related to drug trafficking," the RSF noted, urging authorities to find urgent solutions to this problem.