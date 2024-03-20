Argentina: Metallurgy Sector Enters in Mobilization 

The workers belong to the Buenos Aires headquarters of Techint, the main producer of seamless pipes. Other participating workers belong to the companies of Acerbrag, Gerdau and Acindar,

On Wednesday, the Union Obrera Metalurgica (UOM) called hundreds of steel workers to begin a 72-hour mobilization, in the town of La Campana, Buenos Aires, to advocate for the dignity of the workers of the Guild and wage recomposition.

The workers belong to the Buenos Aires headquarters of Techint, the main producer of seamless pipes. Other participating workers belong to the companies of Acerbrag, Gerdau and Acindar, whose factories were already held up by the lack of demand in the domestic market.

The owner of the Techint group, Paolo Rocca, threatened to move the production of the Campana to another country, in case the workers remain mobilized.

On the other hand, Acindar, paralyzed four production plants since the previous month of February, due to the collapse of sales faced by the metallurgical industry.

���� #ALERTA | Máxima tensión: La UOM movilizó en Campana, apuntó a Techint y advirtió con profundizar las protestas https://t.co/sQYXbZoFcy — Mundo Gremial (@MundoGremial) March 20, 2024 The text reads, Maximum tension: The UOM mobilized in Campana, targeted Techint and warned of deepening the protests

At the beginning of the month, measures of force were also called for 24 hours, which was later increased by 48 hours.

According to data from the Argentine Steel Chamber, the main distributor of metallurgical products in the country, production has declined by 23% in the past year and the efforts of the institution to increase sales have been truncated by the high accumulated inflation, which is 276.2%.