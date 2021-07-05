Merkel, Xi Jinping, and Macron Hold a Virtual Meeting

The German government said in a statement that the parties talked about international trade, climate protection, biodiversity, vaccines supplies, and better ways to tackle the COVID-119 pandemic.

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Chinese President Xi Jinping held on Monday a virtual summit to discuss the status of relations between the European Union (EU) and China.

The German government said in a statement that the parties talked about international trade, climate protection, biodiversity, vaccines supplies, and better ways to tackle the COVID-119 pandemic.

"Chancellor #Merkel and president @EmmanuelMacron spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video conference about the status of EU-China relations."

Moreover, "the Federal Chancellor and President Macron called for further adjustments to short-term CO2 savings targets and for additional joint efforts to protect biodiversity at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming / China, which is planned for October," the statement details.

On the other hand, according to state broadcaster CCTV, the Chinese president shared with Merkel and Macron his hopes that the EU and China could expand cooperation and the 27-country block offers a fair environment for Chinese companies.