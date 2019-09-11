Germany: Merkel Urges EU to Reduce Dependence on White House

Germany's Angela Merkel says Europe shouldn't rely on U.S. directives and create its own sovereignty.

Angela Merkel once again talked about the need to reduce Europe's dependence on the United States, at least in terms of foreign and defense policy on Wednesday during a federal budget debate in the nation's Bundestag, or legislator.

In her own words, it’s time for European nations “to take their fate into their own hands” referring to creating greater European Union sovereignty. The German chancellor told lawmakers in Berlin that the end of the Cold War 30 years ago revealed “a new narrative of global power distribution.”

She also added that U.S. and EU must strengthen diplomatic relations and move towards spend two percent of GDP on defense, the amount prescribed by the Trump administration for Germany and other NATO allies.

Also during her Wednesday speech, Merkel said the trade war between the United States and China was hitting Germany, which has traditionally relied on exports to propel its economy.

"The U.S.-China trade conflict ... is of course having an impact on an export nation like Germany," the chancellor said Sept. 11. The Trump-initiated conflict was officially kicked off in June 2018 and the U.S. has applied US$550 billion in tariffs onto Chinese imports, while China has placed US$185 billion in tariffs on the North American country, according to China Briefing.