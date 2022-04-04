Medical Workers to Help Contain the COVID-19 in Shanghai

According to Chinese media reports, Shanghai is facing the worst pandemic-related outbreak of COVID-19 since 2020.

Fifteen provincial-level regions have dispatched medical personnel to support Shanghai in the efforts to contain the Omicron variant.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said some 38 000 healthcare workers from all over China had been dispatched to the megacity to help control the problematic situation in the Chinese financial center with the re-emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Jiao Yahui, a senior NHC official, said more than 11,000 doctors had taken responsibility for the work at the interim hospitals, while more than 23,000 medical workers are responsible for the collection of nucleic acid samples and around 4,000 others will support the work at the COVID-19 testing laboratory.

The NHC added that nucleic acid testing teams having a capacity of handling 2.38 million test tubes per day had been deployed. The nucleic acid testing campaign began across the city on Monday, making it the largest such exercise conducted in any city in China or the world.



China's #Shanghai has finished basic samples collection for nucleic acid testing from its nearly 25 million residents amid latest COVID-19 case resurgence, local authorities said Monday night, adding the city will continue to implement closed-off management until further notice. pic.twitter.com/WewSgXsaTW — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 4, 2022

Shanghai reported 425 confirmed and 8 581 asymptomatic cases of household transmission on Monday, which represents the most significant daily increase since the last outbreak. The total number of COVID-19 infections in Shanghai has risen to more than 60 000.

Early in 2020, Wuhan experienced a similar situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, needing help to contain the spread of the virus. At that time, more than 42 000 medical workers from all over China were mobilized to the city to help the local medical staff with the treatment of patients in an effort to keep the pandemic under control.





