MePasó: Panama's Women Share Experiences of Sexual Harassment

The initiative arose after a young man was arrested for inappropriately touching ​​​​women in public places, filming the incidents and sharing them online.

Similar to the #MeToo movement that rocked the United States in 2017, the #MePasó (in english, "It happened to me") hashtag has become a trending hashtag on social media in Panama, with many women denouncing their own experiences of sexual harassment and abuse.

As hundreds of individuals condemned the initiative, actress and activist Gaby Gnazzo posted the following question on Twitter: "Have you been harassed in the street, home, work, university, school or anywhere in your life? Share your experience with the #MePasó hashtag."

From then on, many stories have come to light of women abused when they were children, teens or adults, who remained silent, inlcuding Gnazzo herself, who tweeted: "If you behave yourself, you can get the position and wage you want, because I am the boss here. I did not go to the second interview and when I told the idiot who recommended me, he practically told me that I was imagining it all. That I was overreacting! #MePasó."

In February 2018, lawmakers passed a bill meant to deter and sanction better discrimination based on gender, but Gnazzo affirmed that it was not properly implemented and that a law more specifically addressing street harrassment was needed.

Local media also reported she was discussing a bill in that sense with independent lawmaker Juan Diego Vasquez.