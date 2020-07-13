Massive Fire on US Navy Ship Leaves 21 People Injured

The fire was caused by an explosion caused by the rapid heat release from a confined space under pressure.

A U.S. Navy amphibious assault warship docked at San Diego Naval Base Saturday burned for hours, causing minor injuries to 17 sailors and four civilians.

"All 21 people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Most of them consist of smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion, and minor burns," U.S. Navy said in a statement.

Local military officials and the San Diego Fire Department relocated two more Navy ships away from the fire.

The USS Bonhomme Richard's fire was caused by an explosion, which occurred at 8h30 local time



I am wondering what the Navy and San Diego is using to fight the fire, they should be using a "3 percent special foam known as aqueous film-forming foam designed to help put out jet fuel fires." It could be different with whatever fuel the ship is using#Navy #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/jdVbZnTUr1 — Francisco Delgado (@Francis80667886) July 13, 2020

"The explosion was caused by the rapid heat release from a confined space under pressure," Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck said.

The exact origin of the fire is under investigation, although it is believed that it started in a lower cargo hold before it reached the ship's decks.

"There is no evidence so far that the fire was intentional," Navy spokesman Mike Raney said.

The ship had only 160 crew members on board at the moment of the explosion. It usually carries approximately 1,000 people.