Massive Domestic Migration in Wake of Earthquakes in Türkiye

On Monday, a new 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the province of Malatya, leaving one citizen dead and 69 people injured. The problems that Türkiye is going through, however, are not reduced to aftershocks.

The devastating earthquakes which hit southern Türkiye earlier this month caused major internal displacement, resulting in a significant strain on resources in major cities.

Not only did the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes kill 44,374 people, but they left 164,321 buildings either "collapsed, on the verge of collapse or with severe structural damage," which amounts to around 520,000 individual apartments, according to the Urban Planning Ministry.

Many survivors left the 10 provinces hit hardest by the earthquakes and moved to neighboring cities or largest urban centers. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has relocated 528,146 people in the three weeks following the earthquakes, but countless more have left by their own means.

The local daily Birgun reported that 2.5 million cell phones active in the affected provinces the day before the earthquakes were detected in other cities a few days later.

Factoring in the number of phone-less children who would have also left with their families, Birgun estimated that around five million people were displaced.

New footage has emerged showing moments of panic as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits while worshippers in a mosque were praying in Syria’s Idlib on February 20.



This earthquake occurred two weeks after twin earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria and killed tens of thousands of people pic.twitter.com/Q5SIOc8NjC — TRT World (@trtworld) February 26, 2023

One of the most significant influxes of earthquake survivors occurred in the southern province of Mersin. The city of nearly two million people took in around 400,000 earthquake survivors in addition to the 237,466 Syrian refugees already living there.

Last week, organizations belonging to the Mersin Commodities Exchange released a statement calling on Ankara to provide aid: "The unplanned but unavoidable relocation to Mersin in the wake of the disaster has strained the city's resources, particularly with regards to infrastructure, shelter, and transportation, turning the migration wave into a social disaster."

The statement requested that the government factor in the influx of new arrivals when distributing emergency relief and speed up ongoing projects that will strengthen the city's industrial, economic, and transportation capacity.

Meanwhile, another 140,000 survivors flocked to the touristic seaside province of Antalya, according to Antalya Governor Ersin Yazici. With nearly 75,000 people staying at hotels, motels, and other guest facilities, the popular summer destination is currently over capacity.

One major concern is education. Yazici noted that they've identified 12,000 school-aged children among the survivors and that they are currently figuring out how to incorporate them into the academic semester.

While there are no specific numbers for migration to Türkiye's three largest cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir, have all taken in large numbers of survivors.

Teddy bears rained onto a football pitch during a match in Turkey, as Besiktas fans donated toys for child survivors of the devastating earthquakes.



The match was interrupted with 04:17 on the clock, the time when the first quake hit on the morning of February 6 �� pic.twitter.com/2WAiGxBjda — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 27, 2023

According to experts, the capital Ankara, located in the center of the country and relatively closer to the earthquake zone, has taken in the most of any Turkish city.

Adding to the increased demand from newcomers is increased demand from people already residing in major urban centers, who have begun moving out of earthquake-prone districts to newer, safer buildings. This increased demand has led to skyrocketing rents, which has been noticed by the government.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that they are working on strict penalties for anyone "trying to take advantage of the hardships brought on by the earthquakes to make unjust, unethical, and illegal profits." These include such practices as overcharging for rent, moving, or rendering any other services.

Meanwhile, it wasn't just Turkish citizens who were displaced out of the earthquake zone. The local daily Haberturk reported that 35,000 Syrian refugees had returned home in the two weeks following the earthquakes.

It also noted that another 2,000 deceased were sent back to Syria. Out of the four million Syrian refugees currently residing in Türkiye, 1.7 million are in the 10 provinces hit by the earthquakes.