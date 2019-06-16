Massive Blackout Leaves Argentina, Uruguay in Darkness

According to local media, the power cut affected the Argentinian capital and the rest of the country's provinces.

Argentina and Uruguay awoke this Sunday without power due to a massive failure in the interconnection of both countries, confirmed the company Edesur, the service provider.

According to local media, the power cut affected the Argentinian capital and the rest of the country's provinces, including those preparing to start local elections such as Santa Fe, San Luis, Formosa and Tierra de Fuego.

Transportation services have been interrupted in Buenos Aires, sources told the Spanish news agency EFE.

Also, the National Administration of Power Plants and Transmissions (UTE) of Uruguay confirmed in its Twitter account that "at 7:06 a flaw in the Argentinian network affected the interconnected system leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country".

In statements to the Argentinian media Infobae, Edesur's spokesperson, Alejandra Martínez, confirmed that the blackout is all over the country "and also affects Uruguay" and said that "something like this never happened".

Santa Fe, San Luis, Formosa, La Rioja, Chubut, Cordoba and Mendoza are some of the affected provinces.

On Twitter, the official account of the Provincial Energy Company of Córdoba reported that "due to a fault outside Epec, in 500 kV of the national interconnected system operated by Transener, there was a zero voltage restriction that affected a large part of the country including the Province of Córdoba, as well as to areas of Santa Fe, the Federal Capital and the province of Buenos Aires. At this moment, work is being done to determine the reason for this failure and to be able to return the supply in the shortest possible time "

With regard to means of transport, the train service of the Buenos Aires lines of Miter and Sarmiento are paralyzed, as well as the activity in the Aeroparque, the second airport of Buenos Aires, accordin to EFE.