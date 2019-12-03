Mark Ruffalo Takes to Twitter, Calls for ‘Economic Revolution’

“It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future,” the actor said.

United States actor and producer Mark Ruffalo said Sunday on his Twitter account, which has more than 6 million followers, that the U.S. needs an “economic revolution” because capitalism is “killing us.”

“It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future,” the “Avengers: Endgame” and “Dark Waters” actor expressed.

The “Hulk” star, had endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the 2016 presidential election before the latter lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

In November, invited to speak on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Ruffalo said that his support for Sanders has only strengthened during the years that followed the last election.

“For me, I started with Bernie on this trip and… when I think about it, what I see is, he led then and he’s leading now,” the actor explained. “He was never another party, he never had different views about these things. The rest of the United States has finally caught up to what this cat has been doing already for his entire career. And you know that when he gets into office, he is going to be fighting for us!”

It’s time for an economic revolution. Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future. https://t.co/OnNm6CYrWK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 1, 2019

In his tweet, the longtime environmentalist and political activist who has been a vocal critic of the U.S.’ economic and financial system, shared an article by writer and Time magazine editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas.

The op-ed, titled “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” denounces “the winners of our new Gilded Age” for “all this elite failure,” and shows how U.S. citizens are more and more willing to get rid of the country’s capitalist system and to establish a new type of economy.

“As this seductive idea [capitalism] fizzles out, it raises the possibility that this age of capital, in which money was the ultimate organizing principle of American life, could actually end,” the author noted. “Something could actually replace it. … The choice facing Americans is whether we want to be a society organized around money’s thirsts, a playground for the whims of billionaires, or whether we wish to be a democracy.”

Giridharadas evokes the rise of presidential candidates like Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for not only questioning capitalism but for also making its replacement an increasing possibility.

Ruffalo’s tweet was shared nearly 7,000 times and received over 40,000 “likes.”