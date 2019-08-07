March in Caracas Against US Blockade

"We are determined to stand firm no matter what happens, this is our decision,"

The authorities of the National Government accompanied the Venezuelan public to ratify their commitment and loyalty to the legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez and freedom from the blockade caused by U.S. president, Donald Trump, this was announced by the different leaders of the Socialist Party United of Venezuela (PSUV) in the massive mobilization in the avenues of Caracas.

The leader of the PSUV, Jorge Luis García Carneiro, said: "We now have more strength and courage to continue fighting, feel the legacy of Commander Hugo Chavez and Liberator Simón Bolívar ."

The Governor of the state of La Guaira, also sent a message to President Trump, to take care of his local problems and let the people of Venezuela live in peace. "We are determined to stand firm no matter what happens, this is our decision," he said.

Meanwhile, the executive secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Eduardo Piñate, said that the blockade is not only an act of interference but that U.S. imperialism has reached a level of despair "because of the decline in which it has found itself and their inability to stop the Bolivarian Revolution.”

The political leader stressed that the Venezuelan opposition and the U.S. government believe that by increasing the siege against the country, the people will surrender. "We are giving another demonstration of dignity and rebellion, to combat in the streets and to show firmness to continue supporting this process."

Also, the governor of the state of Miranda and spokesman for the PSUV, Héctor Rodríguez, rejected unilateral coercive measures which, he said, are illegal and immoral, because they affect the population. “The saddest thing is that we have part of the Venezuelan opposition requesting and supporting these sanctions. Several years ago we were told that these were sanctions that only affected some politicians, absolutely nobody believes that line. ”