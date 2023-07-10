Man With 77 KG Heroin Arrested in South Afghanistan

"...police also reported the arrest of three people on the charge of involvement in drug trafficking..."

On Sunday, Spokesman for the Interior Ministry Abdul Matin Qani said that Afghan police have arrested a man with 77 kg heroin in south Afghanistan's Uruzgan province.

According to Qani, the counter-narcotics police have detained the man along with the drugs in Uruzgan province and three more drug smugglers in the eastern Khost province and another in Parwan province over the past 24 hours.

Qani also said that the counter-narcotics police have also destroyed 200 acres of poppy in Paktika and Parwan provinces.

Earlier in the day, police also reported the arrest of three people on the charge of involvement in drug trafficking in Afghanistan's capital Kabul City over the past 24 hours.

Afghanistan has almost 4 million drug users - 10% of the population.



According to official reports, the authorities have arrested nearly a dozen alleged drug smugglers in Herat province over the past week.

In April last year, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Afghan caretaker administration, issued a decree banning the cultivation of illegal crops including poppy, as well as drug processing and trafficking.