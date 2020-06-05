Man Playing ‘I Have a Dream’ Speech Attacked in Miami

The attackers, who beat their victim and left him bleeding, were arrested by the Police.

Two white men attacked an African-descendant citizen while he was playing Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech during the George Floyd protests on Thursday evening.

Those men approached the victim at a park in downtown Miami. After arguing with him, the attackers beat him and left him bleeding, Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva informed.

The famous phrase "I have a dream" was uttered as part of a speech in front of the Abraham Lincoln monument in Washington DC in 1963.

Luther King, who was assassinated in Memphis in April 1968, thus referred to his dream that one day the United States would live up to its belief that all men were created equal.

Miami police did not release the name of the victim or the attackers and said that witnesses corroborated the versions of the event.

“Officers gathered all sides of the story from all parties involved, including witnesses on scene and corroborated the details leading up to the assault,” said Delva, as reported by Local10.

Derek Chauvin, who pressed Floyd's neck to death, faces charges of second and third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter.

Former police officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, who were also present during Floyd's arrest, are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.