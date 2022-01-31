Mali’s Junta Asks French Ambassador To Leave Within 72 Hours

Nevertheless, the Malian government reiterated its willingness to maintain dialogue with all of its international partners on the basis of the principle of non-interference.

On Monday, Mali's Territorial Ministry ordered France's ambassador to Mali, Joel Meyer, to leave the country within 72 hours.

The French ambassador in Bamako was summoned by the Foreign Affairs Minister who informed him of the Interim government's decision inviting him to leave the national territory within 72 hours.

"This measure follows the hostile and outrageous comments made recently by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the recurrence of such comments by the French authorities towards the Malian authorities, in spite of repeated protests", said the Malian government while condemning and rejecting these remarks contrary to the development of friendly relations between nations.

The Malian government reiterated its willingness to maintain dialogue and pursue cooperation with all of its international partners, including France, in mutual respect and on the basis of the principle of non-interference.

The script is always the same. "create the chaos, and then move in to capitalize on that chaos". The stability of West Africa is not in France's best interests or those of the west. I have no doubt there was a foreign underhand in the Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso coups #AfricaUnite pic.twitter.com/obmMdTruzA — Futurical ���� (@Futurical) January 24, 2022

Relations have been very tense between Bamako and Paris since the announcement of the withdrawal of Operation Barkhane and the decision of the Malian authorities to join forces with the services of other partners in the fight against terrorism.

The Mali-France diplomatic relations "deteriorated this month when the military government went back on an agreement to organise elections in February and proposed holding power until 2025," outlet Aljazeera recalled, adding that the military led a coup in August 2020 that toppled elected leader Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Previously, in December, Mali also expelled the representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Bamako, Hamidou Boly, for "actions incompatible with his status."