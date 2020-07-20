Mali: West African States Call For A Unity Government

The mission "strongly condemns all forms all violence and call on all parties to exercise restrain."

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged political forces in the country to work together to form a power-sharing government and a new constitutional court following the recent uprising across the nation on Monday.

During a press release after a delegation held meetings with the country´s authorities, ECOWAS said that the mission "strongly condemns all forms all violence and call on all parties to exercise restrain".

"It also urges the authorities to finalize all the investigations into the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations on July 10, 11 and 12 of 2020".

The continental organization also said that at the end of various consultations with several stakeholders, its mission noted that the issues of socio-political crisis revolved around governance issues.

Déploiement d'une Mission de médiation de la CEDEAO au Mali conduite par SEM Goodluck JONATHAN, ancien Président de la Rép. Féd. du Nigéria, composée de M. Kalla ANKOURAO, ministre des Aff. Étrangères du Niger, de M. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, et du Gén. Francis Awagbè BEHANZIN. pic.twitter.com/3HUKll8xy7 — ECOWAS-CEDEAO (@ecowas_cedeao) July 17, 2020

"Deployment of an ECOWAS Mediation Mission in Mali led by HE Mr. Goodluck JONATHAN, former President of the Rep. Fed. of Nigeria, composed of Mr. Kalla ANKOURAO, Minister of Aff. Foreigners of Niger, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, and Gen. Francis Awagbè BEHANZIN.

Hence, the organization has said that it will support the reconstitution of the Constitutional Court and the formation of a government of national unity."

This government, the mission concluded, should be formed 50 percent of members by the ruling coalition, 30 percent of representatives from the opposition, and 20 percent members of the civil society.

After protests about corruption and escalating violence, a wave of uprisings has Mali in Turmoil since early June as political forces claim for the president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta to resign.

On July 17 Mali´s Prime Minister apologized in an interview with France 24 for the "excesses" the security forces had made, as the army fired on protesters and at least 11 people have killed so far.