Mali: Talks End Without a Deal on a Transitional Government

On August 22 an ECOWAS mediation team led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan arrived in the country to hold talks with the military junta as well as all the parties involved.

The political dialogue in Mali between coup leaders and West African mediators ended on Monday with no agreement on a transitional government.

The spokesman for Mali's National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Ismael Wague told a press conference that "nothing has been decided with the ECOWAS mediation team." The official added that "at no time has there been any talk of a government with a military majority, and so on."

The representative from the CNSP pointed out that Malians will take the final decision over who will rule the country through extensive consultation.

ECOWAS DELEGATION ‘HOPEFUL’ AFTER MEETING WITH MALI COUP LEADERS.

"Any decision related to the size of the transition, to the transitional president, to the formation of the government will be made between Malians, with political parties, socio-political groups, unions, signatory groups (of Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali Resulting from the Algiers Process), civil society, following our first declaration," Wague assured.

On the other hand, the ECOWAS delegation head Goodluck Jonathan told reporters that Keita does not intend to return to power. "President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita told us that he has resigned. That he was not forced to do so. That he does not want to return to politics and that he wants a quick transition to allow the country to return to civilian rule," the official added.