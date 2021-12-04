    • Live
News > Mali

Mali Reports 31 Civilian Casualties After Attack in Mopti

    Military personnel parade in Bamako, Mali, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 4 December 2021 (55 minutes ago)
Opinion

Armed individuals attacked and set on fire a truck traveling from the Songho village to a fair in Bandiagara town.

In Mali, the transitional government reported Sunday that 31 civilians were killed and 17 others were wounded in an attack perpetrated by suspected terrorists in Mopti. 

On Friday, armed individuals attacked a truck traveling from the Songho village to a fair in Bandiagara town.

According to local press reports, the attackers stopped the vehicle which was set on fire even if there were pregnant women and children inside.

Regretting the death of the civilians, the transitional government decreed three-day national mourning.

The African nation experiences a complex social and political situation amid intensified attacks against the civilian population, the Malian army, and United Nations forces.

There have also been two coups in less than a year and general elections have not yet been scheduled.

The Executive functions have been assumed by a Transitional Council headed by Colonel Assimi Goita, who led both military coups and proclaimed himself President. 

Swissinfo - DW - EFE
by teleSUR/ eh
