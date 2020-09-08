Mali: ECOWAS Requests Civilian Leaders for Transitional Gov't

During the extraordinary meeting in August, the ECOWAS had requested that the military leaders of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) transfer power to a transitional civilian government and hold an election in 12 months.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged Mali's military government to appoint a civilian leadership by September 15.

The 15 country block issued a statement on Monday at the 57th assembly of Heads of State and Government, which demands that the transitional government must have both a civilian President and Prime Minister.

The ECOWAS assured that it would support the return to the constitutional order in the country, but "it maintains all the decisions taken at its extraordinary summit held on Agust 28, 2020."

Communiqué Final de la 57eme Session ordinaire des Chefs d’Etat et de Gouvernement de la CEDEAO tenue à Niamey, le 7 septembre 2020...https://t.co/wNqhXqrbam pic.twitter.com/1VnbpwDJse — ECOWAS-CEDEAO (@ecowas_cedeao) September 8, 2020

"Final Statement of the 57th Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Niamey, September 7, 2020."

In return, the ECOWAS would gradually lift sanctions imposed following the coup such as the suspension of Mali's membership, the paralyzation of trade, and the closing of borders with neighboring countries.

On the other hand, the CNSP started on September 5, a consultation process with opposition groups that take place in regional capitals across the country.

"The conference maintains all the decisions taken at its extraordinary Summit meeting held on August 28, 2020, and takes note of the consultations courses between Malian actors, initiated by the National Salvation Council of the People (CNSP)," the ECOWAS statement explains.

