Mali Coup: ECOWAS Close Borders, UN Asks Release of Officials

The regional leaders decided to send a technical mission to mediate the dialogue and decided to apply sanctions upon the military and the insurgency.

Malis's coup leaders said on Thursday that a transitional president would be appointed after the opposition parties backed the Military Junta.

The military junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita, who presented himself as such, said that elections will be held and that they are in contact with opposition parties to make a peaceful transition. They also promised to respect international agreements on fighting jihadists.

On the other hand, the Economic Commission for the West African States (ECOWAS) decided on Thursday to close its borders with Mali.

Les images de l'arrestation du Président et du Premier ministre du Mali par des militaires ce mardi pic.twitter.com/ZqYtSVXpKV — BFMTV (@BFMTV) August 19, 2020

"Images of the arrest of the President and Prime Minister of Mali by soldiers on Tuesday."

Moreover, the ECOWAS will suspend financial flows and eject the country from decision-making bodies.

Furthermore, the United Nations Security Council asked for the immediate release of all government officials as well as the restoration of the constitutional order.