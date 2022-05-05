Mali Accuses French Troops of Attempting To Hide Mass Graves

An official of the National Transitional Council of Mali said that French forces are trying to hide mass graves in the country.

Abubakar Sidiki Fomba, a member of the National Transitional Council of Mali, reported that French forces are trying to conceal the mass grave in the country for which they are liable.

"The French military lies fabricates facts," told Fomba to Sputnik. He added that "if there are mass graves, then they [the French military] are responsible for them." The official said that the country's authorities had opened an investigation into possible nuclear waste.

Last month Malian forces allegedly found mass graves in the vicinities of the former French military base in Gossi. Paris said that the bodies were planted there by Russian mercenaries.

Mali and Russia have previously accused France of hiding "the obvious inhuman crimes of the French military with the help of gross and unsubstantiated informational falsification," especially in the face of the recent allegations of the discovery of mass graves near the former French base in the Malian territory.

In parallel, #Mali has initiated an investigation into possible nuclear waste dumped by #France in the #African nation.https://t.co/xhM8VCcbLu — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 5, 2022

On Monday, Mali renounced its military cooperation agreement with France. In 2014, Paris created a special task force Takuba to fight terrorism in the Sahel.

Given some disagreements with the African country's transitional government ruling after a military takeover, Paris had to remove its troops from Mali.