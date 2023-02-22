Malcolm X's Daughter To Sue New York Police, FBI, and CIA

On Tuesday, Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, announced that she will sue the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for conspiring to assassinate her father in 1965.
"For years, our family has struggled to bring to light the truth about the murder, which these institutions planned," Shabazz said, stressing that NYPD, the FBI, and the CIA further concealed evidence of their involvement in the crime.
"Today, on the 58th anniversary of my father’s death, we will celebrate his life and legacy with the community. We will also seek justice for him, a young man who gave his life for the civil rights of Afro-Americans," Shabazz said from the Audubon Ballroom, the site of the murder, now a monument to Malcolm X.
Three men were convicted in 1966 for their alleged implication in this crime. In Nov. 2021, a court proved their innocence and acquitted them. One of them, however, had already died.
Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance then pointed out that the FBI and NYPD concealed evidence that would have helped the defendants' defense.
In Feb. 2021, three daughters of Malcolm X (Qubiliah, Ilyasah, and Gamilah Shabazz) asked to reopen the case after receiving a posthumous confession from undercover police officer Raymond Wood, who directly implicated the NYPD and the FBI in the murder.
Wood confessed in a letter that these institutions conspired to undermine the Black people’s civil rights organizations. He was assigned the mission to infiltrate them to encourage their leaders and members to commit crimes and thus justify actions against them.
"Fifty-eight years ago, violence snuffed out the life of Malcolm X, one of the greatest leaders in the fight and resistance against racist oppression in the U.S.," Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said.
"I celebrate his daughter's decision to continue searching for justice. He is eternal!," she added.