Malcolm X's Daughter To Sue New York Police, FBI, and CIA

On Tuesday, Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, announced that she will sue the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for conspiring to assassinate her father in 1965.

"For years, our family has struggled to bring to light the truth about the murder, which these institutions planned," Shabazz said, stressing that NYPD, the FBI, and the CIA further concealed evidence of their involvement in the crime.

"Today, on the 58th anniversary of my father’s death, we will celebrate his life and legacy with the community. We will also seek justice for him, a young man who gave his life for the civil rights of Afro-Americans," Shabazz said from the Audubon Ballroom, the site of the murder, now a monument to Malcolm X.

Three men were convicted in 1966 for their alleged implication in this crime. In Nov. 2021, a court proved their innocence and acquitted them. One of them, however, had already died.

Manhattan prosecutor Cyrus Vance then pointed out that the FBI and NYPD concealed evidence that would have helped the defendants' defense.

