The Sandinista Front for National Liberation has won this Sunday's general elections in Nicaragua as President and Commander Daniel Ortega is elected for a fourth consecutive term with 74,99% out of 49.25% counted thus far.

Despite international attempts to discredit and not recognize the elections months before occurring, Sunday's general elections in the South American country were carried out peacefully and without any serious incidents.

Commander Daniel Ortega has been re-elected by the Nicaraguan people through a popular mandate to continue his role as president of the nation and leader of the Sandinista Revolution, while his wife, Comrade Rosario Murillo, will continue to serve as the Vice-President of Nicaragua.

Sunday's vote showed the surreal disconnect between Western imperialist accounts of Nicaragua's reality and the truth on the ground, as 65,34% expressed their support for the process and out of that 74,99% voted for the current government led by the FSLN, which has ushered in significant advances in the fields of healthcare, education, infrastructure, food sovereignty and gender equality since regaining power in 2007.

Hundreds of international election observers from dozens of nations were able to witness firsthand on Sunday the peace, calm and stability of Nicaragua's popular democratic process, disproving U.S. government and E.U. accusations of a "sham," fraudulent or un-democratic electoral system, more fitting for the recent electoral processes in U.S. ally countries like Honduras in 2017 or Brazil in 2018.