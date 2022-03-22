Magnitude 6.7 Earthquake Reported Off the Coast of Taiwan

Taiwan was shaken by an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 on the Richter scale in the early hours of Wednesday local time. According to the meteorological authority, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at about 70 kilometers south of the Taiwanese city of Hualien.

The tremor, which was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers under the Philippine Sea, some 63 kilometers south of the city of Hualien, caused no fatalities, no injuries, no material damage, and no danger of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the tremor was detected at 1:41 am on March 23, at the latitude of 23.4 degrees north and 121.6 degrees east, which puts it near the Taiwanese city of Hualien, with over 300,000 residents.

Authorities from Taipei sent an emergency message to the population, asking them to keep calm and look for cover nearby. The U.S. authorities, for their part, noted that there was no danger of a tsunami for the West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska.

Also about the two pictures, remember that this earthquake was way weaker than a lot of them in Japan. pic.twitter.com/yceyClq4lD — Tony the Eternal (@TonyTheMistical) March 22, 2022

Several social network users shared videos of household furniture moving due to the tremor, which was perceptible in several cities in Taiwan. The island is located in a geographic region that is commonly affected by quakes, as it abuts the junction of the Philippine and Eurasian tectonic plates.

In early March, the island experienced a similar telluric movement, on that occasion of magnitude 6.2 located east of Hualien at a depth of more than 28 kilometers.

