Maduro: Venezuelan Opposition Has Only Created Threats to Peace

The Venezuelan president stressed that the only thing that the extremist opposition in the country has shown is division and constant fights within its ranks.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said Thursday that the opposition in that South American nation, particularly that following the extremist sector, has only created threats to peace and sanctions against the people.

During the anti-imperialist march to commemorate 62 years of the Popular Rebellion against the military dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez, the president greeted people at the Miraflores Palace (seat of Government), and emphasized that the plan of that opposition sector is to promote a coup.

"The only thing they have brought (the opposition) to the people of Venezuela is a threat to peace, sovereignty, criminal sanctions against the people's health, against the people's economy," he said.

In addition, he stressed that those who support the self-proclaimed opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido "do not have civic-military support," so they surrender to the interests of U.S. imperialism and its allies in Europe.

"The only thing that the extremist opposition can celebrate is corruption among its leaders at the expense of the people," the president said, adding that, in this 2020, they have only shown division and fighting within their own ranks.

The head of state reiterated that, before "the comedy" created by the opposition a year ago, the Venezuelan people knew how to confront them and in 2019 demonstrated their ability to fight. "The people are worth the fight, our absolute loyalty ... We can celebrate the victory of the truth of Venezuela in the world."