Maduro Ratifies Padrino Lopez as Venezuela’s Defense Minister

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ratified on Thursday as Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino López, who has held the post since 2014.

"I ratify Padrino López as Minister of Defense, just as the rest of the Senior Staff is ratified," Maduro informed during a ceremony held at the Patio de las Academias de Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, located in southeastern Caracas.

During the ceremony, the head of state pointed out that the Strategic Operational Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Force, Domingo Hernández Lárez, will also remain in office.

The Venezuelan President appointed José Gregorio Moreno as Chief of Staff of the Strategic Operational Command, Santiago Infante as Commander of the Air Force and Anibal Brito as Commander of the Navy.

Padrino López has been at the head of the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense for the last eight years and has stood out for promoting the anti-imperialist doctrine as the axis of the Bolivarian National Armed Force.