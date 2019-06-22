Maduro Highlights Visit by Michelle Bachelet to Venezuela

The president indicated that state officials will treat "with all seriousness her recommendations and points"

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Friday celebrated the conclusion an official state visit to the South American nation by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) Michelle Bachelet, after an almost two-hour meeting at the Presidential Palace of Miraflores.

"We have taken a first step towards a smoother, more cooperative relationship on the human rights of the Venezuelan people," said the head of state, who thanked Bachelet for having responded to the invitation of the Bolivarian government.

The president indicated that state officials will treat "with all seriousness her recommendations and points", at which time he then expressed his wish that "the spirit of this visit prevails on future of the relationship."

Bachelet "has had an intense schedule and met freely with all sectors of the country," said the president as he bid farewell to the official, who Friday conclude her first official visit to Venezuela.

#EnVivo �� | Concluye en el Palacio de Miraflores una muy positiva reunión con la Dra. Michelle Bachelet, Alta Comisionada de la ONU para los DD.HH. https://t.co/FZmatiFSfq — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 22, 2019

During her three-day tour, the High Commissioner held meetings with government and state officials. On Wednesday, she met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza at the ministry’s headquarters. The next day she held private meetings with the president of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) Maikel Moreno, Attorney General Tarek William Saab, the ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz, and the Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

During the day Friday, Bachelet visited the headquarters of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), where she met with Diosdado Cabello, president of that body. She later spent time with opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido and other legislators from Venezuela’s right wing.

The Bolivarian government maintains a cooperative relationship with the UN in order to strengthen social protection programs and to mitigate the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States (U.S.) against the country. In his agenda for governance, presented in the Homeland Plan 2019-2025, President Maduro included goals to promote objectives for sustainable development that came out of the UN 2030 Agenda in the areas of economics, society, and the environment.