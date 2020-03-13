Maduro Activates "State of Alarm" to Face Covid-19

The Venezuelan president urged the governors to work 24 hours to address the situation created by the coronavirus and guarantee security for the population.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, decreed this Friday the state of alarm as a mechanism to implement the necessary actions that prevent and combat the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

During a broadcast on national media, the Executive reiterated that the decision was made based on Article 338 of the Constitution, which gives it the power in cases that may put the country's security and stability at risk.

"Venezuela has great strengths in social organization, which must be adjusted with the State and institutions for this stage of prevention, protection and attention to the coronavirus crisis," said the president.

Likewise, he urged the governors to work 24 hours to attend to the situation of the coronavirus and guarantee safety to the population.

Other decisions made by the Venezuelan Government were the suspension, from March 16, of classes at all educational levels, as well as the prohibition of entering public transportation services without having due protection.

These actions were implemented after confirming the first two cases of coronavirus in the South American nation, with the country being 125 in registering patients infected with Covid-19.