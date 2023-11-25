Madagascar: Rajoelina Re-elected President

The Incumbent president Andry Rajoelina won the first round of presidential elections in Madagascar with more than 58% said this Saturday the electoral comission.

RELATED:

Between 13 candidates Rajoelina obtained 2.856.090 votes with a low citizen participation of the 46%, the lowest in Magalasy history, he will govern for the next five years.

"This year, in the first round of voting, I still managed to secure more than 2 million 850,000 votes, that shows the determination of the Malagasy people to continue along the path of development": said in Antananarivo the re-elected leader.

He added that it's precisely for this reason that he is even more committed to catch up with Madagascar's development lag. "Madagascar must shine, and now we're going to continue working to implement all the development plans we've already started for Madagsacar".

Despite boycott, Madagascar’s President Rajoelina wins second termhttps://t.co/ZBkJiLoodY — Daily Nigerian (@daily_nigerian) November 25, 2023

The opposition parties called last week to boycott these elections accusing Rajoelina of having double nationality Magalasy-French whereby he cant leader the country, and also called to street protests wich were dispersed with tear gas.

Despite having withdrawn their candidatures the oppsition politicians Randrianasoloniaiko got the 14% votes and Ravalomanana the 12%.

Also the opposition-wing already declared to press that will not recognize the results. The Constitutional Court have nine days to confirm the results of the elections.