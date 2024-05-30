Madagascar: Parliamentary Election Took Place

Arsene Dama, president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), visited several polling stations alongside international observer missions and reported that everything was proceeding as planned

On Wednesday, the parliamentary election in Madagascar took place, with citizens voting to elect 163 deputies to the National Assembly.

Polling stations across the country opened from 6:00 a.m. local time to 5:00 p.m., with about 11.6 million registered voters casting their ballots.

Arsene Dama, president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), visited several polling stations alongside international observer missions and reported that everything was proceeding as planned.

Regarding reported electoral offenses, such as suspicions of pre-ticked ballot papers, he assured that investigations would be conducted to confirm the existence or absence of such anomalies.

Hon. Ms. Justice Florence Mumba, Head of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Legislative Elections in #Madagascar is leading teams of SADC election observers who are deployed across the country. The elections took place on 29th May, 2024. pic.twitter.com/GrOzDnBaji — Zambia Foreign Ministry (@ZambiaMFAIC) May 30, 2024

A total of 23 international and 82 national observation entities were accredited by CENI for the election. United Nations Resident Coordinator in Madagascar Issa Sanogo praised efforts to ensure inclusive participation, especially for young people and those with disabilities.

Malagasy civil society observatory Safidy said that the opening of polling stations was calm, with procedures generally respected and all necessary materials available, despite some minor delays.

President Andry Rajoelina urged all Malagasy citizens to participate fully in the election, emphasizing the importance of voting for deputies in every district.