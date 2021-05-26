Macron Recognizes EU Sanctions to Russia Have Failed

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
The EU imposed another package of sanctions against Russia over the prosecution of opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Still, these sanctions cannot pressure Russia. "with Russia, the policy of progressive sanctions on frozen situations is no longer an effective policy," Macron said during a press conference.
France's President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Tuesday that the European Union (EU) sanctions to Russia are a failed policy as the block will need a "strategic dialogue" to move forward with Moscow.
